This time it’s even worse. On Saturday in Russia the broadcast of the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig was scrambled and stopped, which ended 4-1 for the guests, after just 13 minutes, broadcast on the TV channel ‘Match! Calcio3’ because they appeared on the advertising led billboards the words “Stop war” and “#StandWithUkraine”.

Last night, however, Milan-Bologna was not really broadcast in Russia due to the messages of peace in support of Ukraine. The match was blocked by the televisions that had the rights due to the peace initiatives proposed by the Lega Calcio and the Rossoneri club: in addition to the messages on the big screen, the colors of the Ukrainian flag were present on the sidelines. Russian TVs had already blocked the execution of John Lennon’s “Imagine” sung before Juventus-Inter for a few seconds, then broadcasting the images without audio. This was revealed by Lega Serie A president Lorenzo Casini in the press conference after today’s assembly. “The European leagues are discussing which line to take for matches to be broadcast in Russia. What emerged is that it is not easy to find the best choice, we, as the Bundesliga and Liga, have decided to continue broadcasting as an instrumental action to promote peace ”.