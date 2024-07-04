On the other hand, the Venezuelan Solomon Rondon and the Ecuadorian Andres Micolta continue to participate in the Copa America 2024.

Borja Bastón joined Pachuca after playing 119 games for Real Oviedo in Spain. 42 goals

5 assists

On the subject of casualties they said goodbye Omar Govea (Chivas), Jesus Gallardo (Toluca), Ponchito Gonzalez (Pachuca) and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre He is being accommodated in some squad, without forgetting that the board is urgently looking for the signing of Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens).

Prediction: Pachuca 2-1 Rayados