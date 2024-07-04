Next Sunday, July 7th at the Hidalgo Stadium, Pachuca and Striped They star in an attractive duel for their debut in Matchday 1 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXIn their last match, the locals won 3-2 in the BBVA Bancomer Stadium with the scores of Jesus Gallardo, Jordi Cortizo and the Argentine German Berterameexcluding the Moroccan Oussama Idrissi and the Colombian Nelson Deossa.
In their preseason, the Tuzos played the Cup for Peacewhere they became champions. First they beat 2-1 Miners of Zacatecas and in the grand final, they beat 3-0 Chivas. For its preseason, Monterrey beat 3-0 Cancun FCthen crashed into Pumasfalling 6-3 in a match that was played in four 45-minute periods.
When? Sunday, July 7
Where? Pachuca, Hidalgo
Stadium: Hidalgo (The Hurricane)
Schedule: 19:00 hours
Channel: to be defined
Streaming: to be defined
The Tuzos signed the Spanish striker Borja Baston already Ponchito Gonzalezfrom the Real Oviedo from Spain and Stripedrespectively, while Roberto de la Rosa was sent to Monterrey and Eric Sanchez was transferred to the America.
On the other hand, the Venezuelan Solomon Rondon and the Ecuadorian Andres Micolta continue to participate in the Copa America 2024.
Goalie: Carlos Moreno
Defenses: Gustavo Cabral, Sergio Barreto, Bryan Gonzalez, ‘Chaka’ Rodriguez
Midfielders: Nelson Deossa, Pedro Pedraza, Alan Bautista
Forwards: Oussama Idrissi, Miguel Rodriguez, Borja Baston
After suffering a tough failure in the Clausura 2024, Monterrey armed itself to be able to be a protagonist and give the league title to its fans. La Pandilla acquired the Colombian Johan Rojas (Equity)the Spanish Oliver Torres (Seville) and the forward Roberto de la Rosa (Pachuca)apart from the Colombian Duvan Vergara return from Saints Lagunawithout knowing if it will continue.
On the subject of casualties they said goodbye Omar Govea (Chivas), Jesus Gallardo (Toluca), Ponchito Gonzalez (Pachuca) and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre He is being accommodated in some squad, without forgetting that the board is urgently looking for the signing of Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens).
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Sebastian Vegas, Victor Guzman, Gerardo Arteaga, Stefan Medina
Midfielders: Sergio Canales, ‘Cork’ Rodriguez, Maxi Meza, Jordi Cortizo
Forwards: Brandon Vazquez, German Berterame
Pachuca It is one of the teams that plays football best under the command of the Uruguayan Guillermo Almada and although they lost Erick Sanchezthe helmsman knows how to move his pieces to continue shining, while Monterrey left many doubts in the last semester, apart from their new reinforcements having to adapt, so the Tuzos could win at home.
Prediction: Pachuca 2-1 Rayados
