Serhou Guirassy chose the direct route; he had clearly thought about something. In slow motion, he had just made it 1-0 for Borussia Dortmund with a penalty that, in addition to a lot of madness, contained just enough genius so that Bologna’s goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski was no longer able to stop the lob, who was far too weak. That was somewhat symbolic for the game, more on that later. Above all, the gesture that followed was meant to be symbolic: after a short moment of cheering with his colleagues, Guirassy ran straight to coach Nuri Sahin and gave him a protective hug.