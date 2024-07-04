Mayor Demidov: Ukrainian Armed Forces drone crashed in residential area of ​​Belgorod, no one was hurt

A drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) crashed in a residential area of ​​Belgorod. This was reported by the head of the Russian city Valentin Demidov in Telegram-channel.

“The debris ended up on the roadway. Traffic on Yesenin Street is partially blocked. Emergency services are working on the scene,” the head of Belgorod reported.

According to him, no one was hurt. The drone did not explode after the fall, Demidov said. He also published footage from the crash site, showing the drone’s wreckage.

On the night of Thursday, July 4, a drone was shot down over the Belgorod Region. At the same time, air defense forces destroyed two drones in the Bryansk Region, and another one in the Tambov Region. On the morning of the same day, it became known that two drones had crashed in the Stavropol Region.