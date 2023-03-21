They expected the arrival of pretty girls, but Pacho arrived as a stripper to “At the bottom there is room”! Don Gilberto and Jimmy’s farewell did not go as planned Pepe, Tito and Joelwho Felix was entrusted with the invitation of the women to the party. Seeing that her old friends from her jungle were not available, Zulimar offered to bring her companions. However, on the day and time of the meeting, all the attendees were men and, to finish ruining everything, Pacho appeared and performed a daring dance.

The ex-bodyguard of the Maldini-Montalban He reappeared in the América TV series and confessed that the money was not enough. “The street is hard,” he told the guests before proceeding to do his job as a dancer. “Apechuguen”, added the curious character who always makes fans laugh with his casual interventions.