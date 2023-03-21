Bad Bunny He is involved in a new controversy and it is that his ex-girlfriend and muse of first songs Carliz de la Cruz Hernandez he asked for one compensation of at least $40 million for copyright moral rights, image rights and damages. But what was it that the Puerto Rican artist did without his authorization? It turns out that Benito has used the refrain “Bad Bunny, baby” in several of his songs without having asked his ex-partner for permission, who is the person who says it with him.

Why was Bad Bunny sued by his ex-girlfriend Carliz de La Cruz?

carliz de la cruzwho has a law degree since 2021, seeks compensation of not less than 30 million dollars for having used the phrase “Bad Bunny, baby” in different songs without his authorization.

Carliz de la Cruz and why it is said that he inspired songs from 'Bad Rabbit'. Photo: composition LR/shot/Instagram/On Court

It should be noted that the plaintiff had a long romance with Bad Bunny since before he became famous, as she scheduled his presentations, was an important part in the release of his songs and helped him with invoices and contracts, according to reports Milenio. In that sense, Carliz helped Benito to get the iconic phrase “Bad Bunny, baby”.

Likewise, the legal document states that the lawsuit is addressed to Rimas Entertainment, Noah Kamil Assad Byrne, Rimas Classics LLC and nine other corporations with which the interpreter of “A Summer Without You” has worked.

What does Carliz de la Cruz’s lawsuit against Bad Bunny say?

“With the intention that the phrase ‘Bad Bunny, baby’ It was even more original, both had the idea that it would be best to record it with the voice of Carliz, his girlfriend,” the legal document reads.

In the songs that we can hear this chorus are “Pa ti” and in “Dos Mil 16”.

Bad Bunny's ex-girlfriend sues him for copyright. Photo: Jay Fonseca

Likewise, Carliz denounces that his name has been excluded in the credits of these songs, which have become popular. “Defendants used plaintiff’s distinguishable voice… without her consent for songs, records, promotions, concerts around the world and on social and music platforms, television and radio,” the document reads. “What Plaintiff considers ‘commercial exploitation of her voice, of her identity without her consent, in all facets of the music business around the world. During that time, they never spoke about the use of the plaintiff’s voice in the song ‘Pa ti’”refers to the claim.

Why is Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend suing him? Photo: Jay Fonseca

The millionaire figure that Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend demands of him. Photo: Jay Fonseca

Who is Carliz de la Cruz, Bad Bunny’s ex-partner?

carliz de la cruz She is Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend. She became known on social networks like YouTube and later, she became an influencer. Now, she is a lawyer from the University of Puerto Rico.

