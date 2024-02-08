The head of the Executive states that the president of the Senate is “the great public personality of Minas Gerais today on the national scene”

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), stated that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), should be considered to run for government of Minas Gerais in 2026. The statement was made in an interview with Itatiaia Radio this Thursday morning (8.Feb.2024).

“Pacheco is, possibly, the greatest public personality in Minas Gerais today on the national scene. […] I think he is a figure that has to be taken into account in any electoral discussion in Minas Gerais”he said.

Lula stated that the president of the Senate had “a very important role in guaranteeing democracy and defending institutions”. He said that Pacheco “you might want to discuss” his candidacy for the Minas Gerais government and that he is open to debate, including the possibility of supporting him.

“Honestly, I think we will have to build the necessary alliances. We need to not only elect the governor, but we need to elect senators. It is very important to create candidacies for the Senate that are possible to be elected, from people who have a political approach”he declared.

Although he was open to supporting Pacheco if there is his official candidacy for Minas, the president stated that he still “it's too early” and that the focus, at this moment, is the elections for mayors in October. “When 2025 arrives, we start thinking about 2026”he stated.