The new single-cycle master's degree course in Medicine and Surgery has started at the Link University of Rome. The university, which obtained accreditation for the 2023-2024 academic year, welcomed the first 60 students, admitted to attend the courses after passing the selective tests taken in recent weeks. “Our professors, due to their preparation and their quality, will be able to offer students an excellent education, thanks also to the creation of new classrooms and dedicated laboratories – said the rector Carlo Alberto Giusti, greeting the freshmen on the occasion of the start of lessons – To coordinate the new Department of Medicine, we involved Francesco Rossi, professor emeritus of Pharmacology, School of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, of which he was also rector from 2006 to 2014.

Part of the course of study – we read in a note from the university – will be carried out at authoritative health institutes with which Link has signed an agreement. “Medicine and Surgery – explained the general director, Roberto Russo – is today one of the most sought-after study paths, both for the social need to ensure adequate coverage of doctors in the area in the coming decades and for the excellent professional prospects that open to new graduates. For admission to the courses we assessed the ability to understand and analyze written texts of various types, to conduct logical-mathematical reasoning, but also the knowledge of general culture, with special regard to the historical, geographical and social context and institutional and disciplinary in mathematics, chemistry, physics and biology”.

The possible shortage of medical personnel in the coming years and the opportunity to offer complete training in the healthcare field were the drivers that moved Link's governance to focus on this degree course, the note continues. “We are very proud to have started the course in Medicine and Surgery – underlines the president Pietro Luigi Polidori – The responsibility we have pushes us to do better and better: what has just started, in fact, is only the beginning of the path that we want to accomplish for our university. Our duty is to anticipate the evolution of the needs of the world outside: for this reason we must always innovate and look for new degree courses to give young people job opportunities in our country by focusing on quality and involving the best teachers who produce new research to bring into the classroom”.