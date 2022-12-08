By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Thursday that he works with the certainty that Congress will vote on the Budget by the end of this year.

“I work with the conviction of approving the Budget this year”, Pacheco told journalists.

The general rapporteur of the 2023 Annual Budget Law (LOA), senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), awaits the completion of the Transition PEC procedure to present his opinion on next year’s Budget.

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution, which increases the spending ceiling by 145 billion reais, was approved the day before in two rounds by the Senate and was forwarded to the Chamber, where it must be attached to another proposal with more advanced processing, in order to streamline its processing.