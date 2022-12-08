Chivas de Guadalajara is starting a new project after years of failure. Amaury Vergara, owner of the club, hit the table after the failure in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament and decided to change things in the structure of the institution. Ricardo Peláez left the sports management of the Sacred Flock and in his place came the Spanish Fernando Hierro. In the same sense, Ricardo Cadena left his position as coach and in his place came the Serbian Veljko Paunovic.
In this new stage, the rojiblanca board stated that the priority will be to focus on their basic forces and provide these players with elements of experience. Guadalajara has tried to move in the transfer market, but so far it has not registered any signings. According to a report by journalist Fernando Esquivel, this is how the planning of the Clausura 2023 is going up to now.
At first glance, it seems that Chivas de Guadalajara will no longer be looking for a center forward. Although names like Brandon Vázquez and Eduardo Aguirre came up, it seems that Ronaldo Cisneros filled Paunovic’s eye, who returned to the Sacred Flock after a good season at Atlanta United. In addition, the Serbian coach would bet on José Juan Macías, who is returning from a serious injury, and the young Luis Puente, one of the most promising homegrown players.
In other news related to the planning of the next tournament, it seems that one of the priorities is the signing of an attacking midfielder. Weeks ago it seemed that the negotiations to add Marco Fabián de la Mora to the team were very advanced, but this operation ended up falling apart. The possible signing of Víctor Guzmán has also sounded loud, although Pachuca will surely ask for a very high sum to let him go.
This report also indicates that Chivas will give priority to youth players and that after the next tournament a new analysis will be carried out to consider some changes. The Hierro project seeks to have a solid base with promising players and the arrival of other experienced ones. According to the reporter, Guadalajara would only have two or three registrations in this market.
