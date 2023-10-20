Santa Fe and Millionaires Three key points are being played in search of qualification to the next phase of the Colombian soccer championship this Saturday in El Campin.

The cardinal team occupies tenth position with 23 points, while its backyard rival is sixth with 26, but both have nothing guaranteed, so victory is necessary for them.

Very clear

Pablo Peirano He is the Santaferian coach. He has been in office for a short time and is already facing his first Bogotá classic with the need for victory.

The moment: “We have had a good week. We know the reality that we live and work in all aspects. We need to win, it’s what we need most.”

Changes: “There will be variants. I hope the team has dynamism on the offensive side and there are variants.”

A battle

Santa Fe: “It is a team that is rebellious, with desire. There is a good atmosphere, a very good willingness to adapt to the idea.”

The classic: “This match is key and we have to approach it intelligently. It has a different component. There can’t be an open Santa Fe. “We have to look for the goal and keep the goal clean and looking for the opponent’s goal.”

The rival: “Millonarios is a tough team. The classics always have a different component. It is a compact, aggressive group, with good players and offensively it is good.”

