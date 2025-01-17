Ryanair has urged the Government to “break Aena’s monopoly” and to allow the autonomous communities to “effectively” manage their airports with the aim of increasing traffic, tourism and employment.

This was stated in a statement to respond to the reaction of the airport manager after the announced job cuts this Thursday by the Irish ahead of next summer at regional airfields.

Specifically, Aena described the arguments put forward by the airline as “spurious“, pointing out that its objective is to “put pressure on the institutions”. For the airline, Spanish regional airports are not competitive compared to their European counterparts, while it has denounced the lack of a plan on the part of Aena, which ” condemns the current Government to monitor the continued decline of these facilities in Spain”.

“Aena It does not have a plan or a policy to promote Spanish regional airports, that currently operate at less than 50% of their capacity,” Ryanair has criticized. On the other hand, the airline’s statement has repeatedly described the explanations provided by Aena as “false.”

First of all, the Irish considers that It is not true that Aena’s rates are “the lowest in Europe”, explaining that “the airport tax per passenger in Valladolid is several times higher than that of competing and more efficient airports in regions of Italy or Poland, where Ryanair continues to grow during the summer of 2025.” Likewise, Ryanair believes that Aena’s statement that the airline pays two euros per passenger at any regional airport in Spain is “flatly false.”

As described in the statement, the incentive scheme for regional airports is “ineffective”, ensuring that the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, confirmed on December 13, 2024 that “they had not met their objective.”

“The only reason why Aena’s rates are cwaves in 2025 It is thanks to the intervention of the regulator. However, they are still higher than the levels determined by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) in 2021″, Regarding the freezing of rates, in the words of the Irish woman, the only reason why they have not been raised in 2025 is “thanks to the intervention of the regulator.” However, he stated that “they continue to be higher than the levels determined by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) in 2021.”

In 2025, Ryanair will increase its activity in the main Spanish airports by 5% this yearbut will reduce traffic in regions of Spain by 18%.

Aena’s arguments

After the airline’s announcement, Aena released a statement to emphasize that the arguments to justify the readjustment of seats are “a mimetic replica” of the commercial, communication and business policy that is being carried out in all European countries. Thus, he explained that the average fare that airlines will pay to Aena from March 1 will be 10.35 euros per passenger, “the lowest in Europe”, and reported that Ryanair increased its activity by 8.75% in 2024 with the same average rate.





Likewise, the manager recalled that there are commercial incentives paid for by itself at regional airports, available to all airlines, which “allow airport taxes to drop to almost 2 euros per passenger“. Therefore, their conclusion was that Ryanair is going to increase its offer in the most touristic airports, with more traffic and, therefore, with “substantially higher” rates than in the regional ones.

800,000 fewer seats

As announced yesterday, Ryanair has decided to eliminate 12 routes and 800,000 seats for its 2025 summer programming, ceasing operations at two airports and reducing them at another five, due to the “lack of effectiveness” of the incentive plans and the “excessive rates” applied by Aena, which it accuses of “monopoly”.

The company’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, explained that the airline criticizes that Aena’s measures are “ineffective” and do not support the Government’s objectives of achieving more traffic at Spain’s regional airports.

Wilson pointed out that Aena’s “excessive” rates and the lack of “viable” incentives are harming regional airports, limiting their growth and wasting areas of airport capacity.