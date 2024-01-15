Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/16/2024 – 0:00

Santos remains firm on its way to winning its fourth title in the 2024 edition of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, the main grassroots football competition in the world. On Monday night (15), Peixe defeated Água Santa 4-2, at the Distrital do Inamar stadium, in Diadema, to guarantee qualification for the round of 16.

Santos says goodbye to the Inamar District Stadium with 100% success rate #Copinha24. There were 20 goals scored and only 3 conceded. Broke octaves! pic.twitter.com/qacHyiJUDR — Santos FC (@SantosFC) January 16, 2024

Related news:

Despite taking the final victory, the coastal team saw Água Santa open the scoring just four minutes into the first half, with a beautiful goal from Davi. However, at a disadvantage on the scoreboard, Santos took control of the match and achieved a turnaround before the break, with goals from Enzo Monteiro, in the 12th minute, and Miguelito, in the 34th. Eight minutes later, Peixe increased their advantage, with Thiago Balieiro at 42.

After the rest stop, Santos reached the fourth, with Gabriel Bontempo in the first minute. At 14, Água Santa still managed to score with Luiz Eduardo, but from then on the score remained unchanged until the final whistle.

Verdão eliminated

The most surprising result of the day was the elimination of current champions Palmeiras. In the match played at Arena Barueri, debutant Aster Itaquá counted on Jean Tadeu's eye for goal to win and advance in the Copinha.

The highlight of the match was goalkeeper Vinícius Chacon, who made numerous saves at the crucial moment of the match. Now Aster Itaquá faces Atlético Guaratinguetá in the next stage.

Flamengo alive

In the match that ended the third phase of the Copa São Paulo, Flamengo beat São José-RS 3-1 at the José Liberatti stadium, in Osasco. Now, in the round of 16, Rubro-Negro faces Botafogo-SP.

FIIIIIIIM OF GAME IN OSASCO! Mengão beats São José (RS) 3-1 with goals from Daniel Rogério and Weliton (2) and goes to the round of 16 of the Copinha! UP, my #GarotosDoNinho! #CRF # VamosFlamengo Nayra Halm / Game photo pic.twitter.com/mvgI81AJND — Flamengo (@Flamengo) January 16, 2024

The Gávea team opened the scoring with Daniel Rogério, but Santarém equalized. However, Welinton scored twice to keep Flamengo in contention for their fifth title in the competition.

Other results:

Taubaté-SP 0 x 2 Atlético Guaratinguetá-SP

Coritiba-PR 0 (5) x (4) 0 Juventus-SP

Vitória-BA 1 (5) x (6) 1 Ibrachina-SP

Botafogo-SP 0 (4) x (3) 0 Sfera-SP

Portuguesa-SP 0 x 1 Cruzeiro-MG

Round of 16 clashes:

Athletico-PR x Grêmio-RS

Novorizontino-SP x São Paulo-SP

Corinthians-SP x CRB-AL

Ituano-SP x América-MG

Botafogo-SP x Flamengo-RJ

Atlético Guaratinguetá-SP x Aster Itaqua-SP

Santos-SP x Cruzeiro-MG

Ibrachina-SP x Coritiba-PE