The feeding It plays a fundamental role in our health and well-being. However, with today’s frenetic pace of life, it is common to fall into the temptation of consuming foods highly caloric which often make it difficult to achieve a healthy body. However, to counteract this problem, nutritionist Pablo Ojeda has shared a video on his Instagram account in which he points out six foods which, in addition to being beneficial for our health, They help burn calories while we consume them.

According to the expert, these foods have a direct effect on metabolism and fat burningrepresenting an ideal option for those seeking to improve their health in a simple and effective way.

In the video, the nutritionist explained that all foods have a thermogenic impact in the body: “All foods have a thermogenic power and that means that they need 10% of the total energy expenditure to digest, absorb and metabolize them.” However, he pointed out that certain foods stand out for requiring more energy in their digestion, which makes them allies to accelerate metabolism, but what are they?

The six key foods according to Pablo Ojeda

The nutritionist highlighted the capacity of cinnamon for stabilize blood sugar levels and promote fat burning “so add it, for example, to coffee.”









On the other hand, Ojeda pointed out that piperine, a compound present in black pepper, improves metabolism and promotes digestion“so cook with her.”

The third food revealed by the nutrition expert was gingera food that not only improves digestionbut also increases caloric expenditure “so incorporate it into your smoothies or infusions.”

Likewise, Ojeda stated that the coffeeone of the most consumed stimulants in the world, is also an excellent ally for burn fat If taken properly: “Caffeine increases metabolism and fat burning, so in the morning drink it only on an empty stomach.”

According to the nutritionist, the green teaan acquaintance antioxidantnot only protects cells, but also promotes fat oxidation: “Green tea is rich in antioxidants and catechins and increases fat oxidation, so you can drink two or three cups a day without a problem.”

Next, Ojeda pointed out that capsaicin, present in hot peppersis key to increase thermogenesis and burn calories “so add a little chili to your favorite dishes.”

Finally, the nutrition expert ended the video by reminding that, although these foods are effective, they don’t work on their own: “These simple things can help increase your metabolism, always, be careful, always accompanied by a varied diet, exercise, hydration and natural light.”