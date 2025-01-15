A day of continuous events this Wednesday in Madrid. Three people have been seriously injured after two dogs fiercely attacked them this morning next to the La Gavia shopping center, on Adofo Bioy Casares Street, 2, in Villa de Vallecas, as ABC has learned.

The Municipal Police learned of the incident after receiving a notice around 8:15 a.m. Witnesses had seen how two dogs, of the Belgian Malinois breed, ran after a man, who, to get away from the animals, in desperation, threw himself down the Ikea loading dock.

A National Police patrol located him at the point, next to the roundabout that connects the streets of Cañada del Santísimo with Alto del Retiro. The victim asked for help while the dogs chased him, until the municipal agents put their patrol car between them.

The man, a 47-year-old Uruguayan, had the sleeves of his coat bitten, to the point that part of the garment was missing. He stated that he could not feel his legs, after jumping from a considerable height and fracturing them. The Samur-Civil Protection paramedics have transferred him in serious condition to the La Paz hospital.









The animals were seen on Valdeculebras Street and Escuela de Vallecas Street, in a fenced plot, and one of them could have been captured. A team from the Canine Unit of the Municipal Police managed to immobilize it and the animal has been transferred by Sevemur to the Animal Protection Center of the Madrid City Council, in the La Fortuna neighborhood (Carabanchel).

Having a chip, it was easy to locate the owner, who has been arrested for a crime of injuries, initially. According to him, the two dogs had escaped last night while he was walking them, and he did not know where they were. Agents from the Comprehensive Police Station of the District of Villa de Vallecas confirmed that they had a notice from hours ago reporting the loss of the Belgian shepherds. The man, a 27-year-old Spaniard, had the documentation for his pets in order.

In addition, a device has been launched, also with the Aerial Media Unit (the drone service) to find the other dog, so checks have been placed in schools in the area.

Likewise, there are two other people injured in the event, a woman with bites on her face and another man with wounds on his extremities.