With the beginning of a new year, many people establish objectives and goals for the next twelve months. Among them, one of the most common is get in shape and improve both body and mind.

It is not a secret that, to achieve this, physical exercise and nutrition They are key, although it does not consist of doing meaningless sports and eating only vegetables, but rather each person must adapt the specific method that works best for them, something that is achieved by going to a medical professional.

Even so, receiving some general advice and guidelines to help us achieve our goals with physical exercise is always positive. Something that is reinforced even more if it comes from a nutritionist specialized in losing weight like Pablo Ojedapopular on social networks for his methods and his interventions as a collaborator on television and radio.

How to adopt healthy habits

Ojeda shares a new challenge for all those who want improve your image, your physique and your healthwhich is why it sends a message of motivation and awareness, conveying that losing weight and having healthy lifestyle habits is not so complicated if you have perseverance and firmness:









“Have you felt frustrated trying to adopt new habits but the results seem unattainable? […] With just 20 minutes a day of exercise and healthy meal planning you can see a significant transformation in your health and well-being in a matter of a few weeks,” says Ojeda.

«Studies show that 20-minute daily exercises and a balanced diet can improve your cardiovascular health, increase your energy and reduce stress in as long as only four weeks. These changes not only improve your physical condition, but also reduce anxiety, improve your sleep and increase your happiness and inner peace and the head,” explains the nutritionist and dietitian dedicated to eating disorders and obesity.

Furthermore, it indicates that by following the challenge it proposes we will be able to feel more energetic, less tired, we will lose our waistline and gain vitality. In addition to his training, Ojeda has great knowledge in weight loss thanks to his own experience, since He went from weighing almost 140 kilos to achieving a healthy body and transform, as indicated on its own website, into an “expert in health, transformation and well-being.”