The Spanish pilot Tosha Schareina (Honda) finished eighth in the fifth stage in the motorcycle category of the Dakar Rallybetween Alula and Hail (Saudi Arabia) with 428 kilometers of special, the second part of the marathon, just over six minutes behind the winner of the day, the Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren (Honda), although the Valencian remains second in the general classification by cutting up to nine minutes in this stage.

Schareina had a strategy for the second part of the marathon stage, that is why he ‘ceded’ the victory to the Australian Daniel Sanders (KTM) so that he could open the day this Thursday and recover more than the three minutes he lost with the general leader . But The desert does not make friends and the plan has not worked for the Valencianwhich however remains second overall, a quarter of an hour behind the leader.

Van Beveren takes victory in Hail -first in this Dakar and sixth of his career in this ‘raid’-, ahead of KTM’s Argentine Luciano Benavides (+1:13) and Hero’s Chilean Nacho Cornejo (+2:44). The Botswana Ross Branch (Hero) ran in a first quarter of a pilot for much of the stage, but fell away at the end and finished fourth at 4:33.