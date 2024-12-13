It’s time to prepare for Christmas dinnersChristmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve meal. Among the delicacies that adorn our tables, fresh prawns, scallops and delicious eels stand out. However, the search for fresh, quality seafood can become a challenge, since sometimes we are sold thawed seafood as if it were fresh.

In that sense, the nutritionist Pablo Ojeda shared a few months ago on the program ‘Más Vale Tarde’ the keys to differentiating fresh from frozen seafood during these festivities. In the La Sexta program, the nutritionist emphasized, in his first nutritional advice, that if “seafood or fish smells like ammonia, right outside”. An unpleasant odor may be an indication that the product is not in the best condition and could cause health problems.

The importance of observing the skin

As for shrimp and prawns, so popular at this time, Ojeda pointed out the importance of observing the skinrevealing that frozen shrimp may present characteristics such as cracks, white spots and a rougher texture. He also mentioned that eyes are often less visible in frozen seafood, and whiskers can be a telltale sign, since frozen shrimp often lack them. “When they freeze and thaw, the thread jumps very easily.”

Likewise, the nutritionist warned of deceptive practices where sellers could put the most attractive shrimp at the top, so It is crucial to evaluate all of them as a whole. to ensure quality. These visual details can make the difference between enjoying fresh, tasty seafood or facing lower quality products.









When it comes to fish, Ojeda highlighted the importance of checking labels. Using bluefin tuna as an example, the nutritionist suggested that we should only accept this fish if it is clearly reflected on the label. ‘Thunnus thynnus’which indicates the specific variety of bluefin tuna. If the label does not contain this information, they are likely trying to sell an inferior product.