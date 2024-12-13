Although more and more women are choosing to become mothers later or, directly, choosing not to have children, there is still a certain social pressure linked to an assumption “biological clock.” However, there are people like Melyssa Pintowhich challenge these expectations that fall especially on them.

Recently, the former participant of The island of temptations gave an interview to The influence showNacho Pla’s podcast, in which she spoke without reservation about her possible motherhood, among other issues, such as her love story with her current partner, the influencer Marco Panosian, and his passage through Survivors.

“The biological clock Does it exist or is it a legend?” the host of the program asked her, to which influencer33, responded firmly. “I feel like I have to have it now because of my body, because of my physique and because it’s time, but, in reality, I don’t want to anymore because I like to travel, do things…”, he explained.

In this sense, Tom Brusse’s ex confessed that, today, she does not feel a desire to become a mother. “It hasn’t woken me up that much. When I see children screaming and such, I don’t feel like it much,” she commented, pointing out her fear of giving birth to a baby based on the experiences of her friends. “I don’t know if I want to get in there,” he added.

However, and although she considers that “she does not have a biological clock as such,” the content creator admitted that she has considered it on more than one occasion. “What pushes me the most to have a family is the thought that I am not going to have children and that one day I may regret it”, Melyssa confessed.