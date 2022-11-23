Many songs, many lyrics, many emotions. Pablo Milanes he sang of love, of life, of justice for the peoples.

Using the trova, the protest song, the filin, the son, this great, universal, unique Cuban, who used to appear guitar in hand at the beginning of his concerts amid the applause of his faithful followers, marked various generations of the continent with his own compositions.

In Peru, he is remembered, for example, when he arrived for SICLA in 1986. That time he sang in Villa El Salvador and in Plaza de Acho. Silvio Rodríguez, Mercedes Sosa, Irakere, Leon Gieco, among other artists, also performed with him.

Also that year, and it is impossible to forget, he appeared at the Government Palace, invited by then President Alan García.

Milanés, oblivious to any approach to power, decided to interpret his most committed song, the one that the left usually sings to remember Chilean President Salvador Allende and his Popular Unity government, I will step on the streets again.

… And I will evoke on a hill in Santiago / my brothers who died before.

The reporters at the time commented that there was considerable displeasure in the Chilean embassy in Lima for this act at the very headquarters of the Peruvian government.

Milanés came to Peru many times. In the Sports Center of the Catholic University or the Gran Teatro Nacional, for example. In all those times he had a captivating, faithful audience, devoted to his lyrics and the content of his songs.

For his fans, many of his songs were true hymns of life.

One could witness how his followers debated over which of his compositions marked his work the most in the different generations.

For some it was The brief space in which you are not (there are still traces of humidity / its smells already fill my loneliness).

according to others To live (that it was not enough that in my failures I took refuge in you).

many said Yolanda (when I saw you I knew it was true / this fear of finding myself discovered).

And undoubtedly another good number of music lovers added I will step on the streets again (in a beautiful liberated square / I will stop to cry for the absent).

Precisely the Cuban singer-songwriter, in an interview in Spain at the beginning of this year, was reminded of the importance of those songs and the fervor with which people accepted them.

With total simplicity, which made him much more grand, he commented that it was the height of pleasure when “the feelings that you are expressing or launching to the public are welcomed with the same fervor with which you give them. It is true that there is an elf between you and the public when there is emotional communication. And that is very beautiful; That is priceless”.

In our country he has supporters, devoted supporters, who they will not stop regretting their goodbye at 79 years .

And that they will sing their eternal tunes: Life is worth nothing if I remain seated / after I have seen and dreamed that everywhere they call me…