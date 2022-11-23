Medellin vs. Eagles LIVE: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jesús David Rivas, from Águilas Doradas (22) tries to stop Edwar López, debutant in Medellín.
Jaiver Nieto. TIME
Jesús David Rivas, from Águilas Doradas (22) tries to stop Edwar López, rookie in Medellín.
They face each other in a key match of group B of the League.
November 22, 2022, 07:17 PM
Golden Eagles has the first and great option of being a finalist in the League, by achieving 9 points out of 9 possible in group B. This Tuesday, against Medellinin the Atanasio Girardot, it can be a decisive duel.
Medellín is alive and remains hopeful of getting all three points to threaten Águilas’ lead and prevent them from being an early finalist.
The game starts at 8:35 pm Follow here minute by minute.
Minute by minute
PAUL ROMERO
SPORTS
November 22, 2022, 07:17 PM
