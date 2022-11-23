Wednesday, November 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Medellin vs. Eagles LIVE: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Medellin vs. Golden Eagles

Jesús David Rivas, from Águilas Doradas (22) tries to stop Edwar López, debutant in Medellín.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto. TIME

Jesús David Rivas, from Águilas Doradas (22) tries to stop Edwar López, rookie in Medellín.

They face each other in a key match of group B of the League.

Golden Eagles has the first and great option of being a finalist in the League, by achieving 9 points out of 9 possible in group B. This Tuesday, against Medellinin the Atanasio Girardot, it can be a decisive duel.

Medellín is alive and remains hopeful of getting all three points to threaten Águilas’ lead and prevent them from being an early finalist.

The game starts at 8:35 pm Follow here minute by minute.

Minute by minute

PAUL ROMERO
SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  This is how the League goes: close fight to define quotas for home runs

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Medellin #Eagles #LIVE #follow #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

EU regulator calls for moderation of hate speech on Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.