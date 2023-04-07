Friday, April 7, 2023, 7:00 p.m.





Pablo Llamas, player of the Real Murcia Club de Tenis 1919, has managed to enter the semifinal round of the ATP Challenger Costa Cálida Region of Murcia for the first time after facing this Friday in the quarterfinals against the Brazilian Daniel Dutra Da Silva (6-3, 6 -1). This Saturday he will face the Croatian Borna Gojo starting at 11:00 a.m., in a meeting that can be attended for free or that can be followed through the ATP website.

The Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who defeated Mikhail Kukushkin (6-4, 6-1), and the Argentine Marco Trungelliti, by beating Viktor Durasovic (6-4) also entered this phase of the tournament. In his case, Borna Gojo has beaten Jesper de Jong (6-1, 2-6, 6-3).

The Murcian club will also host the doubles final this Saturday, when the individual semifinals conclude. The couples that will fight for the gold will be the one formed by the Spanish Daniel Rincón and the Jordanian Abdullah Shelbayh, against the Italian Marco Bortolotti and the Spanish Sergio Martos.