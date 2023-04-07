Incredible in Salerno: Inter get everything wrong on a football field, they never close a game that was never in question right from Gosens’ goal in the opening and in the 90th minute they conceded an equalizer from Candreva, who set the 1- 1. It is another important stop with a view to qualifying for the Champions League: in the last six games for Inzaghi’s team only one victory, certainly not the best way to approach Tuesday’s Champions League match against Benfica. And instead it is a golden point, almost unexpected, for Salernitana. Thanks to Candreva, of course. And to a super Ochoa, author of a super performance.

Not even the time to take the measures that Inter are already ahead. Merit of Gosens, minute 6: Asllani pits first, Lukaku heads in the direction of Correa, the Argentine does not get there, behind him Gosens slips between Bronn and Daniliuc and easily beats Ochoa. Inzaghi’s team thus found a goal from open play that had been missing since 5 March. The Nerazzurri departure is dominant. And in the 9th minute Lukaku goes a few centimeters away from doubling: Correa flies away centrally and serves the Belgian, control and shot with his right foot that touches the far post. Only Inter, always Inter. And so much Gosens, who in the 13th minute first misses the measure of the assist for Lukaku, then ends centrally with a header from Barella’s cross. Salernitana observes, Inter pushes. And it’s Lukaku again who shoots: in the 23rd minute, Barella slots in for Asllani who in turn serves the Belgian, whose shot doesn’t worry Ochoa. Paulo Sousa waves from the bench, signals to him to raise the center of gravity. But there is none. Indeed, it was Inter who once again came close to doubling the lead: in the 32nd minute, Acerbi advanced and widened for Gosens, a cross from the German and a header from Correa which forced Ochoa into a complicated detour. The match never changes address, but Salernitana at least finds the first shot on goal in the 43rd minute: it’s from Coulibaly, a right-footed shot from 20 meters that Onana controls easily. Much more complicated, however, was the intervention of Ochoa, who in the second minute of added time was very reactive in rejecting Lukaku’s header from a few steps away with his body, with assistance from Dumfries.

Second half

The best news for Salernitana at half-time is the result. Sousa goes to the locker room down by only one goal and decides to change: Bronn out, Dia in, thus abandoning the three-man defense for the 4-2-3-1. But the music didn’t change: in the 4th minute Daniliuc lost a ball outgoing, Barella hit the post with his right foot, also thanks to a decisive deflection by Ochoa. Identical script, Salernitana faces in the 14th minute: Candreva’s cross shot from the right, the ball slamming into Piatek without him being able to worry Onana. Ochoa-show again on the other side: first he deflects Mkhitaryan’s right-footed shot from 20 meters for a corner in the 18th minute, then raises Dumfries’ header for a corner and finally incredibly repels De Vrij’s tap-in in the scrum after the incredible crossbar hit by Lukaku from inside the small area. It’s time for changes: in the 21st minute Sousa puts in Nicolussi Caviglia for Coulibaly, then Troost-Ekong for Pirola, Inzaghi instead puts in Brozovic for Asllani, Gagliardini for Barella and Lautaro for Correa. And it is Salernitana this time who come very close to scoring: cross from Candreva, Dia anticipates Darmian and hits the crossbar. Salernitana is alive, thanks to its goalkeeper and the demerits of Inter who do not finish the match. In the 30th minute Inzaghi inserts Dimarco for Gosens, a minute later Bradaric and Dia create havoc with a restart that Darmian manages to tame. Sousa puts Bohinen in for Vilhena. In the 37th minute another great chance for Inter: Lukaku defends the ball well and serves Lautaro in the open field, the Argentine flies towards Ochoa but then finishes in an unwatchable way. On the other side Dia tries again in the 37th minute, but the right foot ends up in Onana’s hands. We are in the final rush of the match. And it is always Ochoa who is the phenomenon on Lukaku’s shot. Two more changes: Botheim for Kastanos, Dzeko for Lukaku. In the 40th minute Piatek sent a cross from Candreva off his head. There is no breather. And in the 90th minute the incredible happened: from the right, on the trocar, Candreva sets off a trajectory that deceives Onana and the ball slips into the far post. Arechi explodes, Inter can only eat their hands. In added time even Dia has the chance to make it 2-1, but he handles the ball badly. That would have been too much. But that’s already too much for Inter.