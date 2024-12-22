A determined guy has arrived to the Movistar team who, apparently, mixes little with the eternal cautious and patient spirit of the house that before, for more than 40 years already in the peloton, was Reynolds, Banesto, Baleares and Caisse d’Epargne. It is Pablo Castrillo (Jaca, 23 years old), the colt who rode wild during the last Vuelta a España, winning two mountain stages (Manzaneda and Cuitu Negro) on the back of a second division team that competes in the majors by invitation, the Kern Pharma. Castrillo rose to the elite catwalk of cycling with superb performances that launched him towards the Induráin team, Perico Delgado, Chava Jiménez or Alejandro Valverde. Eusebio Unzué, the alma mater of the formation, has always wanted to bring together the best Spanish cyclist with the telephone M, but the economic possibilities of his squad are limited. Juan Ayuso, long-term contract with UAE, and Carlos Rodríguez, spearhead of an ancient power such as Ineos, have escaped its influence due to financial reasons. Movistar cannot compete with these liners. Related news report Si Ciclismo Twenty years without the genius of Chava: the cyclist who bewitched the fans José Carlos Carabias standard Si Titan Desert Silvia González, the cyclist who challenges cancer by sweating her shirt José Carlos CarabiasIn Movistar appears Castrillo, a brave and voracious stage hunter who is about to train as a long-range cyclist. «I am very excited to have presented myself with Movistar. A few years ago, in 2018, I was seeing my brother (Jaime, also a cyclist) in the Telefónica District and the truth is that it was spectacular. My brother has given me a lot, he is going to teach me many things about what he has experienced at this level during those two years. “In the jump in category, Castrillo says, he has looked for simple nuances, such as language or friendships that can facilitate his adaptation: «Being a Spanish team, the transition is easier. It’s easier because of the language, because you are more at home and there are people I know, like Jorge Arcas, who is a partner and a brother to me, we share so many training sessions. And that’s also why it was the decision to come here. Thanks to him I am meeting people. And the good atmosphere that there is also helps and makes me think that I have chosen well. “Movistar has lowered the average age of its staff. In his project there are no longer veterans aspiring to grand tours, except Enric Mas, since Nairo Quintana already assumes the role of a gregarious man with stripes. There are young people eager to prosper. Iván Romeo from Valladolid (21 years old, world time trial champion in under 23), the Asturian Pelayo Sánchez (24, winner of a stage in the Giro against Alaphilippe) or the Colombian Diego Pescador (20). Castrillo (23) is in that orbit. «Movistar is rejuvenating the team, the average age is decreasing every time and I think that a very good project is being created, both in the team and in the performance plans and the directors – the Aragonese tells ABC. They are doing a very great job to improve it. The strength and attacking energy that Castrillo showed in the 2024 Vuelta do not represent the profile of Movistar, a more cautious and stealthy team in cooking. «I think there will be time for everything and the team is changing little by little, always without losing its essence of going for the grand tours. I think there will be options for everyone, we have already seen, for example, last year with Pelayo that stage victory in the Giro. Great things can be done,” says the Jaca rider optimistically. “One thing is how Movistar is seen from the outside and another is what you see in the team. “I see ambition,” explains Castrillo. The young people have been seen to be more combative, such as Enric Mas in this last Vuelta a España, he has been one of the most combative. That is changing and we now see a different team.”Continue progressingThe cyclist from Huesca explains that Eusebio Unzué has already conveyed to him what he expects from him. A message that translates into two words that go together, character and victories. «He told me that I have to continue improving as a runner and try to contribute as much as possible to the team, with that character that I have to go for it, without fear, and try to achieve victories. And then, when it’s time, then help as much as possible such a good leader that we have (Enric Mas).” “Unzué transmits all the experience he has, the wisdom and although I have been with him for a short time, I appreciate everything he contributes to the young people –says Castrillo–. Movistar is much bigger than Kern and the good thing is that it is still Spanish, this is much easier for me. “It has more resources and a better calendar.”Castrillo already knows his roadmap until the summer, the competition program. Tour of the Valencian Community, Tour of the Emirates, Paris-Nice, Tour of the Basque Country, Tour of Romandie and Tour of Switzerland. Quite similar races, a week of effort or less, a mountain stage or two and many intertwined climbs. «It’s about adapting quickly to the calendar and the way of racing the World Tour. I want to do very nice things with the Movistar jersey. “It motivates me to ride in a team that has so much history and for which so many great names have passed,” says the cyclist. I take it as a challenge, not as pressure. The bigger the challenge, the more it motivates me. I’m looking forward to wearing this jersey and seeing what I can get. And improve, both them and me. “What kind of runner do you want to be?” he is asked. And the Aragonese does not hesitate. «From what I have seen in the Vuelta a España, I can bet on the one-week races, and try to hunt stages, which is what I liked the most and where I have looked strong. And continue progressing in the laps of a week. “What if you have to go down the step and be a gregarious?” «I will not have a problem if I have to work for others – says Pablo Castrillo –, I will be comfortable with leaders like Enric, who has shown many things in recent years. “I have liked working for others and I will be happy to do so for him.”

#Pablo #Castrillo #Unzué #asked #character #fear