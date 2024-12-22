Sevilla faced Real Madrid this Sunday on matchday 18 of LaLiga EA Sports. We analyze, one by one, how García Pimienta’s footballers competed in Jesús Navas’ last match as a professional footballer:
That’s how they played…
ALVARO
Suspense
Shots strong as vinegar, yes, but all the Merengues’ goals were so focused that they could have done something more.
CARMONA
Suspense
The renewal has made him feel worse than a Castellana cogorza. The full-back has lowered the bar and at the Bernabéu they have eaten it.
BADÉ
Suspense
Madrid walked like Pedro around his house in the Sevilla area. He improved in the second half, but very soft to be Sevilla’s best center back.
GUDELJ
Suspense
We are still reviewing the first half of the game to find the Serbian. A leading zero.
KIKE SALAS
Suspense
The youth player was affected by the same pathology as the rest of the defenders: that of ineffectiveness.
LOKONGA
Approved
Connected at times, he even had the opportunity to score in the final stages of the match.
AGOUME
Approved
He is showing some judgment when it comes to moving the ball forward, he is evolving, but the game did not help to praise his work.
JUANLU
Approved
The Utrera road connection is still alive and its thread was useful for Isaac to score and shorten distances.
LUKEBAKIO
Approved
He has been missing for a couple of duels. He scored the second goal in the final stretch, but after seeing him in his prime, it’s hard to think that he couldn’t have done more today.
IDUMBO
Suspense
Very hesitant with the ball at his feet and more overwhelmed than the Christmas Lottery ticket checker this Sunday.
ISAAC
Good
He promised that when he scored the first more would arrive and he has delivered. It’s a shame that it didn’t influence the result at all, but he worked hard to score the goal.
JESUS NAVAS
Good
With the score at 4-1 and with half an hour left to go, the captain insisted on continuing to contribute. With a back heel he assisted Isaac, who was very close to scoring the second.
PASCUAL GARCIA
Approved
The push to Iheanacho has been completed.
LITTLE
Approved
He wanted to do little things, excited with the ball, but very few accompanied him.
MONTIEL
Unrated
He didn’t have time for anything.
MANU GOOD
Unrated
He didn’t have time for anything.
GARCIA PIMENTA
Suspense
The statistics will be there to break… but it does not seem to be the Catalan’s objective this season.
