Saturday, March 23, 2024, 07:33



| Updated 10:32 a.m.















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The architect Pablo Carbonell (Valencia, 1975) is in trouble. From Thursday until the 25th, the Europa Nostra Awards jury meets in Germany, for which he is selected, together with Abarán's 'Living Legacy' project, the restoration of the wells…

This content is exclusive for subscribers