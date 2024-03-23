FSB: terrorists detained in the Bryansk region are being taken to Moscow

Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people in connection with the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk.

According to him, among those detained are four terrorists who were directly involved in the shooting. Their detained with a difference of several hours in the Bryansk region. Currently, further work is underway to identify the complicit base.

Terrorists planned to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border

According to the FSB Public Relations Center, terrorists carefully planned the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. They placed weapons in the cache in advance. After the terrorist attack, the criminals intended to cross the border between Russia and Ukraine and had contacts on the Ukrainian side. Now they are being transported to Moscow, the search for accomplices is underway.

According to the Telegram channel Shot, the alleged terrorists had an approximate “square” designated where they could hide from the security forces and meet with their accomplices. However, they were unable to reach the border with Ukraine, as they were stopped by officers of the Border Service of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Bryansk region.

Photo: Ostorozhno Novosti / Reuters

How reported RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, the suspects in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall did not reach the Ukrainian border 100 kilometers.

“I bow to the soldiers who did not let them leave. We will help in any way we can. And the state should give orders, of course,” she noted.

Security services detained a car with suspected terrorists in the Bryansk region

On the night of March 23, security forces found a white Renault Symbol in the area of ​​the village of Khatsun, Karachevsky district, Bryansk region, matching the police identification. The car did not stop at the request of law enforcement officers and tried to escape. During the chase, shots were fired at the car and it overturned.

According to Mash and Baza, there were four people in the cabin: 37-year-old Nasridinov Makhmadrasul, 51-year-old Ismonov Rivozhidin, 21-year-old Safolzoda Shokhinjonn and 29-year-old Nazarov Rustam. After stopping the vehicle, two of them immediately went on the run, and two more were detained.

Later the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan refuted this information. The department said that two people from the orientation – Ismonov Rivodzhiddin and Nasridinov Makhmadrasul – are now in the republic.

“On November 26, 2023, they arrived from the Russian Federation to the Republic of Tajikistan and are at their place of residence,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

During a search of the car, security forces found a PM pistol, a magazine for an AKM assault rifle, and several passports.