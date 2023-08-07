Monday, August 7, 2023, 10:49



| Updated 4:13 p.m.

Festivals are all the rage this summer. These events are one of the preferred ways to consume music. During the past weekend, the Reggaetón Beach Festival (RBF) made its last stop in the city of Torrevieja.

This is the fifth edition of the Reggaetón Beach Festival, which will go through eleven cities over seven weekends. Ozuna, Jhayco, Bryant Myers, Juan Magán, Chimbala, L-Gante, Young Miko are some of the most outstanding artists who participated in this contest. Omy de Oro Polimá Westcoast, Atomic Otro Way, Jeipy and Ana da Silva also performed.

The organization of the festival has indicated that 90% of the tickets were sold and up to 36,000 people passed through the Antonio Soria Park in this new edition. On the other hand, they have stressed that “the whole RBF 2023 tour will have an impact of more than 120 million euros.”

Three stages, with a main set of more than 50 meters, accompanied a 12-hour day of music, which started at noon and lasted until midnight. In addition, for this occasion a “larger” VIP area was added, as well as an improvement in sound and lighting technology.

And it is that this edition featured music and many other activities on the premises, in the style of aquatic actions, batucadas and parades, dance classes, zumba or self-defense. Likewise, at the Reggaetón Beach Festival, ‘chill out’ areas were set up, a huge swimming pool, beauty, make-up and hairdressing workshops, food trucks with all kinds of gastronomic proposals and a market with ‘stands’ of small local businesses.

The festival began on the last weekend of June in Oropesa del Mar, in Marina d’Or, and continued in Tenerife and Avilés (Asturias). On July 8 and 9, Marbella and Benidorm hosted this festival. Mallorca had this event on July 15 and 16. On July 22 and 23, Barcelona moved to the rhythm of this urban music. On July 29 and 30 it was the city of Santander that received this concert. Finally, Torrevieja and Nigrán (Galicia) were in charge of closing the festival on August 5 and 6.

“RBF is much more than a two-day music festival, it is a unique experience that combines an exceptional atmosphere with concerts by the most relevant international artists of the moment with endless complementary activities,” they explain from the organization of the festival.