It has been more than four months of hard work, a lot of suffering and waiting for Pol Espargaró (Granollers, 32 years old). This weekend, at the British GP, he finally felt like a racing driver again. His bruised body has not yet allowed him to release all the rhythm he had in the past, but pulling his guts and avoiding the pangs of pain, it was enough to place his GasGas in the points, a twelfth place that tastes of glory on his return to the MotoGP World Championship. Because there were times when he didn’t know if he would get back on the bike. On March 24, in the first practice sessions of the season at the Portuguese GP, a tremendous impact against the asphalt and the protection barriers caused him serious injuries. He feared for his life. And, later, for his professional career.

“The fall was terrifying. Seeing it gives you to think about many things. You sign a contract when you come here to compete, and you know that this can happen. You see everything very far away, as if it were not going to happen to you, but it can definitely happen to you, ”he reflected on Thursday, the only placid day of those lived in his intense return to competition. On Friday, he quickly realized that recovering sensations at more than 300 km / h was going to be very difficult. “The brain was finished. I had never slept between sessions, and this time I had to take an hour nap between the two training sessions because I was overloaded”, he confessed after his first contact on the track.

More information

The challenge was both physical and mental. “It was one of the most stressful days of my career. My brain wasn’t working fast enough for all the information it was receiving. Then you realize how fast this bike is and how fast everything comes. It’s crazy, ”she analyzed. The rest night and the downpour on Saturday allowed Espargaró to feel more comfortable on the bike in the second day. The rain slowed down the devilish pace of the contest and allowed him to enjoy a good performance in qualifying and in the race to the sprintwhere he finished sixteenth ahead of champions such as Joan Mir, Marc Márquez and Fabio Quartararo.

Already dry, on Sunday, things became complicated again. “Early in the race, I had some speed and I enjoyed it, but suddenly my body locked up. I think she woke up from all the injuries and it was her way of saying ‘enough for today’. My neck was also blocked and it crossed my mind to stop”, explained Pol, who took so long to return as a result of fractures suffered in the neck and three vertebrae, the two most sensitive injuries in a part that is impossible to summarize in four lines that also includes a jaw fracture that forced him to keep his mouth closed for four weeks. He lost nine kilos of weight.

In this last race held, although he was not fighting for any concrete result, the appearance of the sparkling rain once again gave the driver a boost, who proved to keep his competitive instinct intact, the same one that has driven him until his return. “When some started to enter with a dry track, I saw the opportunity to score points and decided to continue on the track with dry tires. Being twelfth is good, but it has been very hard ”, he concluded.

The hope of Espargaró, Aleix’s little brother, winner of this ninth event on the calendar, at Silverstone, is to be able to recover more of his physique and head for the next round of the contest, which is held in Austria in two weeks. The elite competition does not even forgive injuries, and the dance of seats in the market forces the GasGas rider to recover the best version of himself if he wants to continue one more year among the best. Although he has a contract, the assured arrival of Moto2 prodigy Pedro Acosta will force KTM to get rid of one of its riders for 2024. “If I want to stay, I have to give up,” Pol acknowledged on British soil, without time to lick his wounds.

