In an increasingly competitive market, OXXO, the famous chain of convenience stores in Mexicodelves into the world of telecommunications with its new virtual mobile operator (MVNO) called OXXO CEL.

This launch occurs in a context where there were already more than 14 MVNOs in the country until last year, but the chain has decided to take a step forward and offer mobile phone services to his clients.

OXXO CEL has partnered with FreedomPop, another MVNO in the country, to offer mobile telephony and internet services. Through this strategic alliance, OXXO CEL takes advantage of the infrastructure and coverage of FreedomPop, which works under the Telcelwhich covers all of Mexico.

This ensures that OXXO CEL users enjoy extensive and reliable coverage throughout the country. Although they share the same network, OXXO CEL and FreedomPop have differentiated commercial offers. OXXO CEL has developed attractive options for its users, offering different service packages that adapt to the needs of each client.

Simple and flexible contracting

To contract the OXXO CEL service, users have two options available. The first is to port their number from another phone company, allowing them to keep their current phone number. The second option is to purchase a chip at any of the OXXO stores and activate it by purchasing a top-up.

The OXXO CEL service works in prepaid mode, which gives users flexibility to control their expenses. Starting with recharges of just 20 pesos, users can enjoy unlimited calls and text messages. In addition, OXXO CEL offers more complete options that go up to 200 pesos, which include unlimited calls and text messages, unlimited access to social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, and 3,000 MB for browsing other sites.

International roaming and other outstanding advantages

One of the outstanding features of OXXO CEL is its inclusion of the international roaming service. Even in the most basic package, users can enjoy calls, messages and navigation data in the United States. While data for unlimited social networks is not included for use abroad, users still have browsing data available. With this proposal, OXXO CEL matches Simplii, the first MVNO to offer international roaming for voice and data services.

Taking advantage of OXXO’s presence and refill service

OXXO CEL’s strategy as a virtual mobile operator is based on taking advantage of the broad presence of the commercial chain throughout Mexico. With more than 17,000 stores in the country, OXXO seeks to reach a large number of users who frequent its establishments. In addition, OXXO already has a telephone recharge service, which facilitates user access to its new mobile telephone service.

OXXO CEL: National coverage and number portability

OXXO CEL’s coverage extends to all of Mexico thanks to the Telcel network, guaranteeing reliable connectivity in various areas of the country. In addition, the company offers a number portability service, which allows users to keep their phone number when switching to OXXO CEL.

The process is simple: all you need to do is purchase an OXXO CEL chip, activate it with a top-up, send an SMS with the word “NIP” or call 051 from the number you wish to port, provide the CURP or an official identification, and complete a form sent by the company.

OXXO Cel: What is the coverage and how to carry out number portability. Photo: OXXO Cell

With OXXO CEL, Mexican users have a new option in the OMVs market. The proposal stands out for its national coverage, attractive commercial options and the convenience of taking advantage of OXXO’s presence throughout the country. If you are looking for a new mobile operator, OXXO CEL may be an interesting alternative to consider.