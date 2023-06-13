Dragon’s Dogma 2 returns to be talked about at the Capcom Showcase 2023: the title, announced just a month ago, yes abundantly shown with a gameplay trailer.

The fantasy title, as stated by the director himself, will prefer the open world formula and a cooperative mode up to 4 players. Within the trailer we have witnessed the fighting styles of the different characters.

We will have to face a huge amount of monsters: some were shown to us during the trailer of this long-awaited medieval fantasy of which, unfortunately, no release date yet.