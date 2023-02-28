The United States presented Mexico a formal request for the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán, son of drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ GuzmánMexican government sources reported this Monday.

The United States embassy presented the file with which this man, one of the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, is accused of drug trafficking to the Foreign Ministry and the Attorney General’s Office, detailed a government spokesman who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to to declare.

Guzmán Jr., known by the alias ‘El Ratón’, was arrested on January 5 in the city of Culiacán (northwest), in an operation that left 10 soldiers and 19 suspected criminals dead.

Authorities and drug trafficking experts believe that this 32-year-old man, along with three brothers, inherited the leadership of ‘El Chapo’ in the Sinaloa cartel and are known as ‘Los chapitos’.

Guzmán Sr. was extradited to the United States in 2017 to be tried by a Brooklyn court, where He was found guilty of crimes related to drug transfer and money laundering, for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019.

After his capture, Ovidio Guzmán obtained a judicial suspension to prevent his immediate delivery to US justice, but the judge who granted this appeal gave until March 5 for Washington to present the extradition request.

The US government claims Ovidio Guzmán and his brother Joaquín for conspiracy to export cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana to that country.

For each one he offers a five million dollar reward. Mexico, on its side, accuses Guzmán Jr. of crimes against health and possession of firearms, although there are also investigations linked to organized crime.

