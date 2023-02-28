Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (51) is again the richest person in the world. That writes the American news agency Bloomberg. According to the same source, Musk owes his return to the top of the ‘wealthy’ list to a rise in Tesla shares.

Musk lost his title of the richest person in the world in December 2022. He was dethroned by Bernard Arnault (73), the founder of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, the largest luxury brand conglomerate in the world.

Musk’s wealth is boosted by Tesla’s share price rising nearly 70 percent this year, Bloomberg writes. Shares are said to be up about 100 percent from their January 2022 low.

Tesla advanced 5.5 percent to $207.63 on Monday around 4 p.m. New York time (10 p.m. Dutch time) on positive reports about the plant in Grünheide near Berlin. More than 10,000 people are now working there and 4,000 cars roll off the production line every week. However, the goal has not yet been achieved. Tesla wants to produce half a million cars annually in Grünheide with 12,000 employees.

The rise in the stock increased Musk’s net worth to $187.1 billion, according to Bloomberg, surpassing Arnault’s personal fortune of $185.3 billion.