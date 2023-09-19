Ovidio Guzmán, one of the sons of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán, pleaded not guilty this Monday to the five counts of which he is accused in the Chicago District Court of drug trafficking and money laundering, indicated American media.

The man also known as “the Mouse” is accused of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, being part of a criminal enterprise, exporting said controlled substances to the United States, illicit use and possession of firearms, and carrying out financial transactions with the proceeds of activities. illegal.

The Sinaloa Cartel, according to the United States, is the “most powerful drug trafficking group in the world” and largely responsible for the production and manufacturing of fentanyl for distribution in the United States, where this drug, considered 50 times more powerful than heroin , is “the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 49.”

Guzmán and his brothers, known as the “Chapitos”, are also accused of “systematically” transporting tons of cocaine from and through South and Central America to the United States.according to the Department of Justice.

US authorities point out that this organization has been involved in drug trafficking activities to the United States and violence for more than a decade and a half.

EFE