The Italian market is also preparing to welcome the new Fiat 600 Hybrid, an electrified petrol version which will join the 600e, the full electric variant of the Italian crossover, starting from 2024. The Italian brand had announced the arrival of a traditional version with electrification light but we still didn’t have all the details, with the Italian brand having released detailed information. Starting from the price, with the price list starting from 24,950 euros but which on the occasion of the launch will benefit from a promotional offer starting from 19,950 euros.

MHEV technology

The turbo petrol version of the Fiat 600 will be equipped with MHEV “P2” hybrid technology, i.e. with a 100 HP engine and 48 V system, which promises emissions of between 110 and 114g of CO2 (provisional pre-homologation data ). The Fiat 600 Hybrid therefore combines the 1.2-liter 3-cylinder unit with the 48 Volt lithium-ion battery and the new 6-speed dual-clutch electric gearbox which includes the 21-kW electric motor, an inverter and the central transmission unit which together provide the best optimization in terms of compactness. The performance speaks of acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 11 seconds.

New Fiat 600 Hybrid, the dimensions

The New Fiat 600 measures 4.17 meters, is equipped with 5 doors, can comfortably seat 5 people and has 15 liters of interior space, with the best-in-class front storage compartment and a boot with 385 liters of capacity. The Hybrid version will be available in two versions, La Prima, the most exclusive version, and the New Fiat 600 Hybrid, the most accessible version. Inside, both versions feature a dedicated HMI with specific color for the Powermeter energy flow, steering wheel paddle shifters to allow gear shifting in manual mode and e-Auto OFF to interrupt combustion engine inhibition through the radio screen. The New Fiat 600 Hybrid offers its customers two connected service packages: Connect One and Connect PLUS. The first offers both assistance and emergency call services, but also valuable information by providing monthly data on the health status of the vehicle. The Connect PLUS pack is designed to make the driving experience both on board and remotely more comfortable. It includes navigation services, features to remotely manage the vehicle via the FIAT app, to monitor driving style and more.

Launch promotion for Fiat 600 Hybrid

The launch offer for the Fiat 600 Hybrid includes a price of 19,950 euros in case of scrapping and financing with a “price contribution” of 2,000 euros (with Price Contribution financing from Stellantis Financial Services). The promotion proposed by the group’s financial company provides various possibilities for customers, allowing them to choose, at the end of the contract, between three options: replace the car, keep it or return it.