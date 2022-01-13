A Michigan man was accused of killing his partner following a heated argument over Overwatch. While it’s unclear what exactly the couple were fighting over, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (via NBC) the men were sleeping in different rooms when the accused entered the living room and strangled her boyfriend on the sofa.

The accident occurred on Thursday, January 6 in Pontiac, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. Police were alerted of the matter when Docquen Jovo Watkins, the accused killer, called officers to report a domestic dispute between him and his longtime partner Rory Teasley. According to the police statement, “he and his boyfriend had quarreled and the boy ‘slept’ on the couch“at the time of the call.

When the authorities reached the apartment, they allegedly found Teasley unconscious and not breathing. He was officially pronounced dead in the hospital.

“Too often we see people across the country resorting to violence for trivial and insignificant disagreements“said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.”There is never a reason why violence is acceptable over disagreement. Those who use it will be held accountable“.

Watkins is currently being held in Oakland County Jail on second degree murder charges. He is due to appear in court on January 18th.

Source: Gamespot.