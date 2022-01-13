“What does Carlos lack to be like Max? Only a car capable of fighting for the title ”. Carlos Sainz senior he had no fear in defining his son on the same level as the Dutchman. The two made their debut together in Toro Rosso in 2015, Verstappen already after four races in 2016 obtained promotion to Red Bull, Sainz instead had to build his career by seeking refuge in Renault in 2018 and then finally blossom in McLaren in 2019.

The very high level performance expressed as a driver of the Woking team convinced Mattia Binotto to focus on Madrid to complete the driver duo with Charles Leclerc starting from 2021, a season in which Sainz was the best of the drivers not at the wheel of Mercedes and Red Bull finishing in fifth position in the drivers’ standings with four podiums to his credit. “For me it is a dream to be a Ferrari driver, or to drive for the most iconic Scuderia with more tradition than the starting grid. – declared the 1994 class as reported by the official F1 website – the fact of having reached this incredible milestone pushes me to show up on the track every weekend with the will to improve myself as a driver“.

The Spaniard’s 2021 was marked by constant growth up to the comeback completed in the drivers’ standings on box-mate Charles Leclerc and on former team-mate Lando Norris, who remained at the McLaren team to which he joined until 2025. Now Sainz looks forward to 2022, a season in which Ferrari wants to win again: “I want to be sure that I am ready to take the opportunity to fight for the title if this presents itself – added Sainz – this goal has allowed me to raise my level in 2021. I finished 2021 with great growth and now I feel ready for 2022, for all that it might have in store ”.