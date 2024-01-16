In a revealing interview with Planeta Calleja, Jenni Hermoso, a prominent women's soccer player, offers revealing perspectives on Jorge Vilda, Luis Rubiales and the current panorama of women's soccer. Her statements shed light on the challenges and triumphs this sport faces, as she explores her relationship with such controversial figures. A valuable testimony that provides a unique vision of the state and expectations of women's football today.
Salaries in women's football
“One of the highest-earning players in the world has a salary of around one million. The big male stars can earn 200. We are aware that we are not going to generate that. We have never said that we want to earn like Messi. We asked for a living wage. There are very few of us privileged who can make a living from football. It makes me angry that they say that we are capricious and selfish. “We ask for the minimum to be a footballer.”
The kiss of Luis Rubiales
“Winning the World Cup… there is nothing that can beat that moment. Well, I still haven't been able to relive it because of everything that came after. It makes me angry. We have thousands of photos to continue remembering that we were champions. It was the best moment of my life. I had no idea what was going to happen next. When the kiss happens, I continue. I keep laughing. How could I not continue smiling. They judge me because I smiled. I didn't look for that moment. I didn't have anything planned. Everyone was enjoying it, Spain was amazed by us. What came next was worse, I was positioned and the best moment of my life was ruined.”
What happened to Jorge Vilda?
“Well, from the smallest things. For example, when we went to sleep, we had to leave the door open and wait for him to come by at night and let him talk to us. He said that it was the only time he had to talk to us, when he had all day… From the time he started with the first one until he reached the last one, sometimes there were players who fell asleep. There were players who decided not to go and missed the World Cup. He continued and was world champion. There were people who couldn't live with him.”
The pressures of Rubiales and his environment
“I spoke to him on the plane. He told me to please make a video, that nothing was happening… That he should do it for his daughters, who were behind on the plane crying. I responded that he wasn't going to do that. I had not promoted anything. He asked me to please think about it. They asked another player. To say that it was an act of spontaneity, of effusiveness… Then I suffer more pressure. They continue in Ibiza, I tell my agency to do whatever it takes to leave me alone. They keep insisting. Then with family, friends… Already in Spain they had an assembly and everything happened. The paparazzi have followed me. Being on the street and having to look behind you to see if someone is chasing you. I had to leave Madrid, I'm going to Malaga. I have to run away when I haven't done anything.
I reported because I followed my values. It hurt me a lot. It had to be reported. He couldn't admit that nothing was happening. I felt the courage, the strength… that it was the right thing to do. Many people tell me if I have made money from this… I did what I felt. Because many have suffered it. I was lucky that everyone saw it. Many have not reported it because, if I went through what I went through even though everyone saw it, imagine any girl going to the Prosecutor's Office. I had a bad time. If this helps many to raise their voices… No one has to dictate how you have to feel after something like this. “I don't have to go crying, showing how bad I am… I can report it, but continue my life.”
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Jenni #Hermoso #reported #values #hurt #lot #report
Leave a Reply