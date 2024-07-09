Through social networks Overwatch 2 a new collaboration was announced. This time it will be with the beloved franchise of Transformers where some characters from the Blizzard game will be able to wear skins of the iconic Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Arcee and Megatron.

The revelation of Overwatch 2 x Transformers was found with a video. Here we are presented with some anime-style scenes that already indicate the heroes that will benefit from this collaboration. Reinhardt will have the skin of Optimus, Bastion will be Bumblebee, Illari will be Arcee and finally Rammatra will take the role of Megatron.

The game’s official website has a comic explaining how this union came about. According to this story, Megatron found a way to communicate with the Blizzard video game universe. Here he makes a deal with Rammatra to give him Cybertron technology. Because of this, the Autobots decide to go after him with their own avatars in this world.

Source: Activision-Blizzard

The colaboration Overwatch 2 x Transformers will be available from July 9th. We haven’t seen these outfits in action yet, but they’re sure to be very eye-catching and will appear a lot in games. Which of the designs that combine robots with heroes did you like the most?

How can you play Overwatch 2?

If this collaboration caught your attention Overwatch 2 x Transformers you can give it a try when it’s available. After all, this Blizzard title is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S for free. Just download it and start playing.

Of course, these skins will come with a cost that we do not know at the moment. So you can play a few games before deciding whether to customize your characters further with these skins of the favorite robots of 80s kids. Will they play it?

