In the world, the content on the Internet is not the same, especially when it comes to streaming platforms, and for that, users use VPNs, applications that allow access to more possibilities within the digital age, and although some are paid, they are not entirely legal. This has led to a new controversy, as they have asked Manzana that removes many of them from its digital store, and this is because a certain country does not want them to remain valid, in this case we are talking about Russia.

The authorities have managed to get the block to remove several VPN of the App Store. The Roskomnadzorthe Federal Service for Supervision of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Mass Media of Russia, demanded that some of them be removed NordVPN and Proton VPNclaiming that they are violating the law of their region. They had no choice but to comply, as they consider the use of private connections illegal.

According to a report, the US company notified the developers of NordVPN, Proton VPN, Red Shield VPN, Le VPN and others on the elimination of their products from the App Store in RussiaIn an email, Apple explained: “We are writing to notify you that your app, at the request of Roskomnadzor, will be removed from the App Store in Russia because it contains content that is unlawful.”

Apple has been forced to update its store review guidelines to comply with legislation that puts an end to anonymity on the internet. According to Federal Law No. 406-FZ, all companies providing digital services in Russia must verify the personal data of their users. Although the laws do not directly prohibit the use of VPNs, browsing with a private connection is restricted.

In October 2023, Interfax reported that the Roskomnadzor restricted all search engine results that mention how to bypass banned content using a VPN. Alexander Khinshtein, head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, said the regulator had the authority to block these.

Removing VPN apps from the App Store in Russia by Manzana It is a reflection of the government’s increasing restrictions on anonymity and privacy on the internet. The move is a reminder of the impact that government policies can have on access to technologies that protect users’ privacy.

Via: Bleeping Computer

Author’s note: With that in mind, no one in Russia will be able to access content from other countries anymore. However, there are always other methods that people will use to consume what they prefer.