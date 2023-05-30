Here are the victims of the accident

I am four people who sadly lost their lives after staying trapped in the boat that overturned on Lake Maggiore following a tornado. The occupants of the boat were caught suddenly and were unable to escape to safety. When the rescuers reached the boat they had gone out on for a trip, they could no longer do anything for them.

The accident took place on the evening of Sunday 28 May. Due to the severe weather, a boat on Lake Maggiore overturned. The four people who lost their lives are a Israeli travellera couple of Italian tourists and the wife of the commander, of Russian origin.

Ania Bozhkova she is the 50-year-old woman of Russian origin who lost her life on the boat of her partner, with whom she lived. She too had decided to participate in the trip to spend some time with him, who rented the boat to allow tourists to admire the beauty of Lake Maggiore.

On Sunday 28 May there were 25 people on board the boat: a birthday party was being celebrated. The two Italian victims are Claudio Alonzi and Tiziana Barnobi. Both were two secret agents of the Intelligence Department.

Claudio Alonzi was 62 years old, married and had two children. Tiziana Barnobi, on the other hand, was a 53-year-old woman from Trieste, residing in Rome: she was married and mother of a son who has not yet reached the age of majority. Were on board the boat to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

In addition to the Russian woman and the two Italian secret agents, there was also a 50-year-old Israeli man on board, a pensioner of the security forces, as confirmed by the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

As made known, the “Israeli consul in Rome, together with the ministry’s Department of Israelis Abroad, is working to bring the body to Israel“.