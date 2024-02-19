The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC-CDMX) is on the trail of those responsible of brutally beating a man in a wheelchair in the vicinity of Alameda Central, right in front of the Fine Arts building.

The incident, which was recorded on video and later spread on social networks, generated outrage in public opinion.

According to authorities, the event took place on February 11 on the corner of Juárez Avenue and Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas, in the Centro neighborhood, an area that is frequently visited by tourists and walkers.

Despite the constant presence of the police in the sector, including the so-called Tourist Police, The authorities arrived late to prevent the attack.

Witnesses to the incident informed authorities that the attacked man was taken to a hospital by his own means to receive medical attention.

“According to the first reports and citizen interviews, it was known that It was a fight between street merchants, Therefore, despite the fact that there is private security and federal security in this area, the foot trips of auxiliary police officers increased,” the agency stated in an official statement.

Additionally, an analysis of the images captured by video surveillance cameras and videos shared on social networks is being carried out.

This is done with the objective of identifying those responsible for the altercation, as well as to facilitate the victim's ability to present a formal complaint to the corresponding ministerial authorities.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published by El Universal (Mexico), and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.