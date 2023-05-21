Sunday, May 21, 2023
Outrage over video of doctor and nurse being intimate in emergency room

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in World
Outrage over video of doctor and nurse being intimate in emergency room


doctor and nurse

Doctor and nurse were caught having intimate relations

Doctor and nurse were caught having intimate relations

People who were in another building managed to capture the embarrassing moment.

Through social networks, a video was broadcast in which, according to the user who recorded, a doctor and a nurse would be having intimate relations in the emergency room of a hospital in Peru.

According to local media reports, the events occurred at the hospital in Piura, located in plot J of the Industrial Zone.

(Keep reading: Two former beauty queens showed their love for each other on social networks).

The person who captured the video described: “Doctor caught being intimate with a nurse and patients waiting for their other emergency to end.”

The publication has more than 12,000 views and various comments that reject the behavior of the doctor and nurse. “A lack of respect”, “they have no shame”, “they should be fired”, “go to a hotel”, “spoiled”, “they went too far”, “blatant”.

So far, the hospital involved has not issued a statement regarding what happened inside the facilities, in the same way, the date on which it was recorded is unknown.

What is the fine for indecent exposure?

In Colombia, the expression of exhibitionism is understood as the exposure of the genitals to generate harassment or sexual violence. Therefore, the fine that the Police could impose if people carry out this type of obscene act is 16 daily minimum wages, that is, about 533,000 pesos.

