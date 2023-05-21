The picture, taken last year, showed the Princess of Wales, which is her official title, tending to bees at Anmer Hall, her home in rural Norfolk in eastern England, dressed as a beekeeper, including a hat, protective shoes and a face shield.

Bees are also raised in royal palaces such as Buckingham and Clarence House to produce the honey used in their kitchens.

World Bee Day aims to raise awareness of its importance, the threats it faces, and its contribution to sustainable development.