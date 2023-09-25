An atrocious crime has shocked the Colombian community residing in Chile after learning of the feminicide of a woman from Cali, who She lost her life after her neighbor attacked her on several occasions.

As Blu Radio learned, The death of Yennifer Alexandra Cortés occurred in the city of Antofagasta, where the woman had lived for three years with her two youngest daughters.

The alerts had already been raised a few months ago, since relatives of the victim claimed that one of her neighbors had verbally attacked her, claiming that Yennifer Cortés was supposedly seducing her husband.

He hit her, pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the neck.

“That girl started saying things to her, she was jealous of her husband with my sister and she ignored her.“, commented Laura Cortés, sister of the victim in dialogue with Blu Radio.

Likewise, he stated that the attacks had already become constant and that when Yennifer decided to confront the woman, she and her husband reacted with more attacks against the Colombian woman.

“That man went crazy, and told him that if he was going to hit the woman, he had to hit him too, he hit her, took out a knife and stabbed her in the neck.”said the victim’s sister.

Cortés died due to the severity of his injuries and his family asks the authorities for help to ensure justice is done for his alleged femicide, who would also be a Colombian citizen.



The woman from Cali would have reached that city in Chile looking for better opportunities for your children. Now, the minors will remain in the custody of their grandmother.

On the other hand, his family also asks for help to return the body to Colombia, since The transfer of the body can cost up to eight million pesos.

