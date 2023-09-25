Hideki Kamiyathe Japanese video game director known for his work on Bayonetta, Viewtiful Joe and Wonderful 101it’s leaving PlatinumGames. The news was announced by the development studio on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and Kamiya He confirmed the news through his own account shortly after. He is scheduled to officially leave Platinum on October 12.

Although neither party gave an exact reason for the departure of Kamiya of the studio, where he currently serves as vice president, it appears to be an amicable separation.

“We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our beginnings to the present day,” says the company statement. “We believe he will continue to be successful in his future endeavors as a game creator. We hope to see the gaming industry become a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!” pic.twitter.com/GHiSugPF42 — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) September 25, 2023 The decision “was made after much consideration based on my own beliefs and was by no means an easy decision to make,” he wrote. Kamiya from his own X account. “However, I feel that this result is for the best. I will continue to create my way, the way Hideki Kamiya“. However, I feel this outcome is for the best.

I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way.

I hope you’ll keep your eyes peeled.

(2/2) — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) September 25, 2023

Kamiya first stood out in Capcomwhere he directed Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry and Viewtiful Joe. He later directed Ōkami at the Clover studio owned by Capcombefore co-founding the company that would become PlatinumGames in 2006 with Shinji Mikami and Atsushi Inaba.

It was in Platinum where he directed Bayonetta and Wonderful 101as well as Scalebounda Proyect of Microsoft Studios which was later cancelled. Kamiya I was most recently working on Project GG in PlatinumGameswhich has been characterized as the climax of the “superhero trilogy” of Kamiya next to Viewtiful Joe and Wonderful 101.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: The truth is that those tweets look very suspicious. If you asked me, this is a difference of opinion and they simply decided that it is still better that Kamiya does his things on his side in his style and if he wants to distribute with them there are no hard feelings. But I’m almost sure that he has something to do with the non-compatible way of working between the studio and the creator of Bayonetta.