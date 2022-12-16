Friday, December 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Outrage over bullying of a child with Down syndrome in a bathroom in the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2022
in World
0


close

The video outraged people in various parts of the world.

The video outraged people from various parts of the world.

The incident occurred at a high school in Elmhurst, Chicago.

Several messages of indignation were posted on social networks over a video in which a group of people bullying a young man with Down’s Syndrome.

See also  Incest and promises of reincarnation: harsh testimonies against the horror sect

(We leave you: Fentanyl triggers overdose deaths in the United States: the majority young people).

The case was recorded in a bathroom at a school in Elmhurst, Chicago, United States, however, the voices of rejection due to the attitude of the person who recorded the video and the rest of the young people who laughed at the attack on the child were heard by users of various parts of the world.

Exactly, the child fell to the ground after an assault, he stood up and left the scene of the one he was recording. During his departure there were acts of bullying against him, when he was psychologically and physically mistreated.

(We leave you: Ten people, including five minors, die in a fire in France).

Once the school authorities became aware of the scandal, its director told a local newspaper that investigations were launched to clarify what happened and find the attackers.

They also contacted the young man’s parents to ask how they were, and from the school they promised to punish the people involved once they finish finding out who was there, although some people were identified in the video.

See also  NASA tests the Artemis program to bring humans to the Moon, after 50 years of Apollo

Read other articles from El Tiempo:

Trends WEATHER

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Outrage #bullying #child #syndrome #bathroom #United #States

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Liga MX: André-Pierre Gignac sees his son in the Mexican National Team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result