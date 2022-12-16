Outrage over bullying of a child with Down syndrome in a bathroom in the United States

Several messages of indignation were posted on social networks over a video in which a group of people bullying a young man with Down’s Syndrome.

The case was recorded in a bathroom at a school in Elmhurst, Chicago, United States, however, the voices of rejection due to the attitude of the person who recorded the video and the rest of the young people who laughed at the attack on the child were heard by users of various parts of the world.

Exactly, the child fell to the ground after an assault, he stood up and left the scene of the one he was recording. During his departure there were acts of bullying against him, when he was psychologically and physically mistreated.

Once the school authorities became aware of the scandal, its director told a local newspaper that investigations were launched to clarify what happened and find the attackers.

They also contacted the young man’s parents to ask how they were, and from the school they promised to punish the people involved once they finish finding out who was there, although some people were identified in the video.

