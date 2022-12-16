Outrage over bullying of a child with Down syndrome in a bathroom in the United States

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The video outraged people in various parts of the world.
The video outraged people from various parts of the world.
The incident occurred at a high school in Elmhurst, Chicago.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 16, 2022, 03:20 PM
Several messages of indignation were posted on social networks over a video in which a group of people bullying a young man with Down’s Syndrome.
(We leave you: Fentanyl triggers overdose deaths in the United States: the majority young people).
The case was recorded in a bathroom at a school in Elmhurst, Chicago, United States, however, the voices of rejection due to the attitude of the person who recorded the video and the rest of the young people who laughed at the attack on the child were heard by users of various parts of the world.
Exactly, the child fell to the ground after an assault, he stood up and left the scene of the one he was recording. During his departure there were acts of bullying against him, when he was psychologically and physically mistreated.
(We leave you: Ten people, including five minors, die in a fire in France).
Once the school authorities became aware of the scandal, its director told a local newspaper that investigations were launched to clarify what happened and find the attackers.
They also contacted the young man’s parents to ask how they were, and from the school they promised to punish the people involved once they finish finding out who was there, although some people were identified in the video.
Read other articles from El Tiempo:
Trends WEATHER
December 16, 2022, 03:20 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Outrage #bullying #child #syndrome #bathroom #United #States
Leave a Reply