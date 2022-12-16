André-Pierre Gignac has always been supporting the Mexican team and now he gave a very encouraging position for the future of the Tricolor, since he said that his son would be the lethal striker they need to cause noise worldwide.

The French striker highlighted the great qualities that his son has as a striker and that he kicks with his left foot.

“The truth is a complicated subject for me. I would wait for the 2034 World Cup, because an attacker called Eden Gignac will come and he will help us a lot. He is Mexican and he is left-handed, imagine, ”the Tigres striker told Fox Sports.

On the subject of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final this Sunday, Gignac confessed that there are two great figures Messi and mbappe They will face each other on the field, but if they give him a choice, he chooses the Frenchman as a striker and Lionel Messi as a teammate.

“Today is Messi too. He still has a lot of magic to give for years, he is still young. (If I had to choose one of the two) I see the future (Mbappé). (Play next to…) I would really love to play with MessiGignac said.

Gignac is getting ready to face the UANL Tigres pre-season, on the eve of the next tournament and to be able to look for new energy with a new coach in charge of the squad.