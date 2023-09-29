A 16-year-old teenager was arrested after one of the most famous trees in the United Kingdom was found cut down this Thursdaya sycamore maple that had grown for about 300 years next to Hadrian’s Wallbuilt by the Romans in the north of England.

The Sycamore Gap Tree became famous when it appeared in the 1991 film starring Kevin Costner “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.” and had become one of the most photographed in the country.

Those responsible for the Northumberland National Park assured that the sycamore, Popularly known as the “Robin Hood Tree”, it was “deliberately felled during the night”.

Sycamore Gap, time after the events

The English County Police reported that a teenager is arrested in connection with the eventswhich they address as an “act of vandalism.”

“This is a world-renowned location and today’s events have caused shock, sadness and outrage in the local community and beyond.”Superintendent Kevin Waring said in a statement.

British writer LJRoss was among those who expressed their grief for the felling of the tree.

“I am terribly saddened by the loss of this beautiful and iconic treewhich was the setting for my second book and a source of peace and inspiration for many,” he explained on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

