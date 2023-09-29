SQUARE ENIX has released all the details for the Open Beta of FOAMSTARSwhich will take place this weekend on PlayStation 5. Starting from 03:00 tonight and until 8:59 on Monday 2 October we will be able to have fun with eight playable characters in two different game modes: Hit the Star And Good Survival in the Foam Bath.

Everyone who participates in the Open Beta will receive a bonus a skin for Soa within the full game, which will be available in early 2024 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. We will only be able to redeem this bonus if we use it the same PlayStation Network account for both the beta and the full game.

Let’s discover together all the details on the Open Beta thanks to the press release released by the company.

The game also supports motion sensor, which allows you to use gyroscopic aiming to control the weapon.

Saturday 30 September 2:00 BST – Monday 2 October 7:59 BST

A FOAMSTARS fan kit is also available! Logo, main illustration and various types of character icons are available – check them out!

Source: SQUARE ENIX